NFU warns dairy and beef farms could face £8,000 permit costs

Dairy and beef farmers could face thousands of pounds in new environmental permit costs under controversial government proposals currently being examined by the NFU.

The union is urging producers to complete an industry survey ahead of an expected government consultation on extending Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR) to the dairy and “intensive beef” sectors.

The regulations currently apply to pig and poultry units and are designed to control emissions and environmental risks linked to farming operations.

Defra argues expanding the scheme could help improve air and water quality while strengthening Environment Agency inspection compliance.

However, the NFU has warned the proposals risk placing significant financial and regulatory pressure on livestock businesses already facing rising costs and uncertainty across the sector.

The union says environmental permits could cost some farms up to £8,000 initially, followed by annual charges of around £2,000.

It believes the added costs could undermine confidence, restrict investment and place further inflationary pressure on the food supply chain.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said British beef and dairy farmers were already delivering high environmental and welfare standards while working under increasing pressure.

“British farmers produce beef and dairy to some of the highest standards in the world, while caring for the countryside,” he said.

The NFU argues many livestock producers are already carrying out environmental improvements through measures such as herbal leys, soil management and manure handling systems.

Mr Tompkins said the union wanted a more flexible, farmer-led approach rather than “one-size-fits-all permitting”.

“With a consultation expected this summer, the NFU is clear that one-size-fits-all permitting is not the answer,” he said.

The proposals come at a time when many dairy and beef farms are already dealing with tighter margins, rising input costs and ongoing changes to agricultural policy.

The NFU says farmer feedback gathered through its survey will help shape the organisation’s response ahead of the government consultation later this year.

Mr Tompkins urged dairy and beef producers to share their experiences before the survey closes on 11 May.

“This is a unique opportunity for your experiences to shape a solution that works for both farmers and the environment,” he said.