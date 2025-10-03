NFU warns farmland could be lost in new towns drive

The government’s pledge to press ahead with three new towns before the next general election has sparked alarm, with the NFU warning that valuable farmland must not be overlooked in the rush to deliver homes.

The New Towns Taskforce has published its final report, identifying 12 potential sites across England for development. Between them, they could accommodate more than 200,000 new homes, subject to approval by Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

The proposed locations range from major urban extensions in Manchester and Leeds, to greenfield developments in Cheshire and Devon.

Among the largest are Tempsford in Bedfordshire and Marlcombe in East Devon, both earmarked for 40,000 or more homes. Other sites include Worcestershire Parkway, Heyford Park in Oxfordshire, and Crews Hill in Enfield.

Once approved, each development will be overseen by a dedicated corporation with full planning powers, acting as temporary local authorities. Alongside housing, new infrastructure and commercial space will be delivered largely by private developers.

Farming groups have made clear that while housing is necessary, it must not come at the expense of agriculture and the wider countryside.

NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos said the union has “serious concerns that the construction of these new towns will have a significant impact on the great British countryside and rural communities”.

She stressed that farmland must be safeguarded: “That’s why we are calling for transparency and for productive farmland to be protected wherever possible. We will continue to engage with government to ensure the needs of farmers and landowners are being heard.”

The NFU is pushing for stronger assurances that the drive to increase housing supply does not undermine food production or weaken the resilience of farming businesses.

The union says it will continue lobbying government, while also working with regional and national stakeholders to secure better outcomes for rural areas.

Farmers and landowners who could be directly affected – particularly those near urban centres or with large tracts of undeveloped land – should seek advice.

The organisation is urging them to contact their local NFU representatives or CallFirst for guidance, as details of the proposals continue to emerge.

With sites yet to be finalised, the union says it will maintain pressure on ministers to ensure farmland protection is at the heart of future planning decisions.