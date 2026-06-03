NFU warns SFI26 uncertainty remains

The NFU has welcomed new guidance for the 2026 Sustainable Farming Incentive, but warned that thousands of farmers still face uncertainty over future access and funding.

Defra published near-final information for SFI26 on 2 June, setting out expected application windows and further detail on how the scheme will operate.

The first application window is expected to open from 30 June for small farms and farms with no existing Environmental Land Management revenue agreement.

A second window is expected to follow in September.

Defra said it plans to test the application service from mid-June by inviting a small number of eligible farmers to apply before the first window opens.

The NFU said the update provides welcome clarity for farm businesses in England, but warned that around 28,000 farmers and growers with agreements expiring this year still need firm assurances.

NFU Vice-President Robyn Munt said: “The NFU welcomes the news that Defra has now given clearer indication of the likely date for the opening of SFI26, which provides clarity for thousands of farm businesses in England.

“However, the 28,000 farmers and growers with agreements expiring this year still need certainty that they can apply ahead of their agreements expiring and that there will be sufficient budget available to give them reasonable opportunity to continue with their existing environmental delivery on farm.”

The union said it would continue to press Defra for budget transparency and clearer guarantees for agreement holders.

It said farmers need full scheme detail and funding certainty to plan ahead, invest with confidence and continue delivering environmental work under SFI.