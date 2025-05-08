NFU welcomes 'balanced and considered' UK-India trade deal

The NFU has welcomed the UK-India trade deal, describing it as a 'balanced and considered' agreement that addresses key concerns around food and farming.

The deal, the first free trade agreement (FTA) signed under the Labour government, will cut tariffs on 90% of UK exports to India.

Within agri-food, reductions will apply to whisky and gin, salmon, chocolate, biscuits, and lamb – the latter a major lobbying focus for the NFU.

The government insists the deal does not compromise food safety or biosecurity, with all imports still required to meet the UK’s high regulatory standards.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “We’re pleased to see a balanced and considered outcome of the trade negotiations with India.

"Throughout these negotiations we have urged the government to stand its ground and to honour its commitments to British farmers when striking free trade deals.

"Overall, this deal will be reassuring for many farm businesses and we urge the government to maintain this balanced approach in all future trade negotiations.”

Mr Bradshaw praised ministers for heeding calls to protect the UK’s most sensitive agricultural sectors by retaining existing tariffs on sugar, chicken, eggs and pork – a key demand to prevent exposure to unfair competition.

He also welcomed full market access for high-quality British lamb, calling it “great news” for livestock producers across the UK.

Additional elements of the agreement include the potential for all UK Geographical Indications (GIs) to receive India’s highest level of protection – currently only extended to wines and spirits.

Tariffs on whisky and gin will fall from 150% to 75%, and further to 40% within ten years. Automotive tariffs will also drop significantly, from over 100% to 10% under a quota.

The NFU said it would conduct further scrutiny of the agreement once full treaty details are published.