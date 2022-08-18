NFU welcomes rule changes for farmers impacted by dry weather

The NFU has welcomed new government support for farmers impacted by the dry weather as the situation continues to be 'hugely challenging' across all farming sectors.

The union has responded to an announcement by Defra to help support farmers and growers impacted by the prolonged spell of dry weather.

With nine areas of the country officially in drought, many producers are facing serious impacts ranging from running out of irrigation water to using winter feed now to feed livestock.

The NFU said the measures announced provided some welcome options for Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship agreement holders.

The government will allow actions such as cutting or grazing on land in these agreements, designed to help ease shortages of bedding, fodder, grazing and forage crops.

NFU vice president, David Exwood said: “This important derogation, which the NFU has been calling for, will provide some relief to livestock farming businesses.

"[They] are already using vital winter feed supplies at a time when on-farm costs are continuing to increase significantly."

The union also welcomed the announcement from the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) that further rounds of funding for new applicants to the water management grant will open in the autumn.

But it said it would like to see Defra’s regulators working together more efficiently to ensure the permissions and licenses were delivered alongside the funding approval.

The measures follow the Environment Agency declaring drought status for large parts of England, including the South West, South East and East, with Yorkshire added on Tuesday (16 August).

Defra Secretary George Eustice said: “We are better prepared than ever before for these unprecedented dry conditions, but many farmers are concerned about water supplies and the impact on their crops and livestock.

“We are therefore introducing temporary easements on agri-environment schemes to give them the flexibility to respond.”

But Mr Exwood said the weather over the past six months had highlighted the urgent need for government to take national food production and resilience seriously.

"All departments across Whitehall should give due regard to the impact of environmental policies on the country’s ability to produce food, and its agencies should manage the nation’s water resources more effectively so we’re able to store and move water in times of plenty for use when there is scarcity.

“While some areas are now experiencing torrential downpours, many farming sectors continue to be affected by the dry weather, and we will continue to monitor the impacts on UK food production immediately and in the longer term.”

The government's rule changes came into effect from 17 August and will last until the end of this year.