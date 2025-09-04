NFYFC 'disappointed' as government ends long-running grant

Defra has ended more than three decades of funding for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), sparking anger and disappointment across the farming community.

The discretionary grant, which has supported training, events and research projects for young people in agriculture, will not be renewed.

NFYFC said it was “disappointed” to be told by the government in July that the current grant would be the last.

Shadow Defra Minister Robbie Moore condemned the move, describing the funding cut as “outrageous”.

He said the grant represented a “tiny sum” but made a “massive difference not just for young farmers but all young people interested in agriculture and the countryside”.

Mr Moore added that the decision suggested Labour are “not just going after farming businesses and those older farmers fearing inheritance taxes, but the next generation as well”.

Despite the loss of support, NFYFC said it would remain an “active stakeholder, representing the views of our members and the next generation”.

A spokesperson for the federation explained how the grant had enabled the federation to work closely with the government.

“The small grant enabled NFYFC to work closely with Defra to make emerging policy tangible for the next generation and deliver innovative training, events, resources and research projects, which remain available in our Knowledge Hub.

"Everyone recognises these are challenging times for the industry, and we are actively seeking alternative sources of support to benefit young farmers.

"We remain proud of the work we have achieved over many years with the help of the Defra grant, and we hope that future opportunities for support will allow us to continue making a positive difference to young farmers.”