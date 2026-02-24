NFYFC elects new officer team ahead of landmark 100-year milestone

With its centenary now just six years away, the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs has elected a new leadership team to steer the organisation through a pivotal period of reform and renewal.

Jessica Rose, 31, from Nottinghamshire, has been chosen as chair of NFYFC Council, representing more than 23,000 members across England and Wales.

Her election was confirmed at a council meeting in Warwickshire on 22 February, where Alex McMenemy from County Durham retained her position as vice chair and Luke Brignall from East Riding of Yorkshire was elected to the second vice chair role.

All three will join the NFYFC Board of Management and help deliver a newly launched five-year strategy. The board has outlined ambitions to secure financial stability, strengthen the federation’s public reputation, deepen understanding of its membership and build long-term resilience.

The strategy comes at a time when many membership organisations are navigating rising costs and changing expectations among young people, particularly in rural areas.

Ms Rose, who lives on her family’s farm in Newark and works as a customer services manager and fashion buyer, has been a member of Tuxford YFC since the age of 17.

She previously served as county chair for Nottinghamshire Federation and spent the past two years as NFYFC vice chair of Council.

“It’s a huge honour to be elected to represent more than 560 Young Farmers’ Clubs across England and Wales and more than 23,000 members,” she said.

With NFYFC approaching its 100-year anniversary, she said the organisation had an opportunity to reflect on its impact while preparing for the future.

“I want to use my experience to help futureproof the longevity of YFC, ensuring more generations benefit and enjoy all it has to offer,” she said.

Although raised in a farming family, Ms Rose did not pursue a career in agriculture. She said she hoped her background would encourage wider participation.

“I am hoping my story will inspire others not directly involved in farming to join YFC,” she said.

Four candidates contested the two vice chair positions.

Mr Brignall, 24, from Beacon YFC in East Yorkshire, was elected for the first time. He works full time in agriculture on a local country estate and also serves on Sledmere Parish Council.

“This isn’t about a title for me, it’s about showing impact and raising the bar,” he said.

“Young farmers has played a huge role in shaping me, it’s where I have built confidence, learnt to lead, organise events, dealt with challenges and taken responsibility.”

Ms McMenemy, 29, from Durham City YFC, secured a second year in office. An agricultural regulator with the Environment Agency and former county chair of County Durham Federation, she said she was “truly honoured” to continue in the role.

“YFC has given me so much over the years, and I want to continue giving back at a national level, helping to support and strengthen the organisation for current and future members,” she said.

More than 80 members attended the Warwickshire meeting, where motions affecting the running of the federation were debated and new steering group leaders were elected.

NFYFC Council is made up of elected members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales, and plays a central role in representing member views and shaping national activity.

As the organisation moves towards its centenary, the new officer team will be tasked with translating strategic ambition into delivery — balancing tradition with the expectations of a new generation of rural young people.