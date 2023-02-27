NFYFC membership more than doubles since pandemic, new chair says

Membership of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) has more than doubled since the pandemic, the new chair of the organisation has said.

Devon young farmer Rosie Bennett, a manager at agricultural accountants Evolution ABS, said she expected to be leading more than 25,000 members by the end of the membership year in August.

NFYFC's membership figures are already outstripping those recorded around this time last year.

Numbers dropped significantly during the peak pandemic period when clubs were unable to host their usual activities due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Rosie said new national initiatives and a renewed energy from YFCs had enticed more rural young people to join a local club.

A former County Chair for Devon County Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (FYFC), Rosie has been a YFC member in East Devon for nearly 15 years.

She said she was keen to continue growing the membership during her year in office.

“I’m thrilled to be elected as the new Chair of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, especially at a time when our membership is growing," she added.

"I am keen to ensure that what we offer rural young people remains relevant and we continue to work closely with our County Federations to achieve our goals.

“Being a member of a Young Farmers’ Club has given me so many opportunities to develop skills, travel, achieve awards and make friends for life.

"I want all rural young people to know those same opportunities are available to them by being part of YFC.”

More than 100 members gathered in Warwickshire on Saturday (27 February) to pass motions that affect the running of the organisation and to elect the new officers of NFYFC’s Council.

The National Council is made up of 63 members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales, and is elected by YFC members to represent their views.