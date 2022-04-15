NFYFC to celebrate 90th year with anniversary ball

A summer ball is being organised by young farmers to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC).

The anniversary ball, which is being organised by YFC members, is set to celebrate the organisation’s rich history and its future plans to support rural young people.

The black-tie event event is also a chance for YFC members to unite again at a national event after two years of pandemic restrictions.

It will be held in Northumberland on 11 June 2022 from 2pm until 2am and all members of YFCs, aged over 18, are invited.

Hosted on land close to NFYFC Chair Edward Dungait’s farm, near Newcastle, there promises to be a big top, live music, DJs and food stalls.

YFC members are also encouraged to fundraise for charity on their journey to the Ball and activities at the event will raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

NFYFC Chair of Council Edward Dungait said: "This Ball aims to celebrate NFYFC’s past achievements and its future role in empowering and connecting young people in rural communities.”

NFYFC was first formed in June 1932, with its head office in London. By the outbreak of the Second World War, the federation included 412 clubs and 22 county federations with a membership of 15,000 people.

Over the last 90 years, YFCs have retained their popularity in rural areas with 580 clubs and 46 County Federations across England and Wales.

The Federation has also reached membership numbers of nearly 20,000 already this year after seeing a surge of new interest from young people wanting to join YFCs following the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketing site Ticketebo, with an early bird ticket price of £35 until the 1 May 2022, thereafter they will rise to £40.

Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.