NHS Scotland offers flu vaccine for poultry workers and handlers

NHS Scotland is offering the free flu vaccine this winter to those at risk of exposure to avian influenza, such as poultry workers and bird handlers.

While the vaccine doesn't protect against bird flu, it can reduce the risk of a new flu virus forming, NHS Scotland explained today (15 November).

It added that this could happen if someone is exposed to flu and bird flu at the same time.

The flu vaccine is being offered to those who work at, or regularly visit, poultry units and poultry processing units, including inspection staff.

It is also being offered to those who cull or clean confirmed bird flu impacted premises, as well as those who handle live unwell birds where the disease is suspected.

Public Health Scotland has developed a range of resources that can be used to help promote vaccination to in a workforce.

"Please help us this winter and encourage your staff to get vaccinated," NHS Scotland said.

"As well as reducing the risk of a new flu virus forming when a person is exposed to flu and bird flu at the same time, the vaccine protects against seasonal flu."