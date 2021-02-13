NI agri students to receive £500 Covid disruption payment

Agriculture students at a Northern Ireland land-based college will each receive a £500 payment due to the disruption to their studies caused by the pandemic.

The Covid Disruption Payment will be issued to over 300 students studying at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said every student from the UK or EU currently enrolled will receive the one-off payment.

Overall, almost 40,000 students in higher education in Northern Ireland will receive the money.

CAFRE is one of the leading providers of agriculture and food sector qualifications in the region.

Farming Minister Gordon Lyons welcomed the news, saying students had experienced significant disruption since the onset of Covid-19.

"This has been a stressful time for many of our students and this payment will go some way to recognising the disruption and uncertainty that many have faced over the past year.

"It is vitally important that we continue to support our students in their education and training and recognise their future contribution to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector."

Diane Dodds added: “These additional resources will help higher education institutions, including CAFRE, target financial support at those students who are most in need.

“I have listened to the many concerns raised with me by students, their representative bodies, family members, educators and institutions and will continue to do all I can to help them regain the learning experience they deserve.”

The Covid Disruption Payments will be issued to students by the end of March.