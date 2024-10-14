NI beef farmers reminded of Beef Carbon Reduction requirements

Northern Irish beef farmers are being reminded of the requirements for the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme, which was introduced at the start of the year.

The scheme, which is a new payment support system for beef farmers in Northern Ireland, has now been open for applications for over half a year.

It encourages farms to reduce the slaughter age of clean finished beef cattle to improve the efficiency of the beef sector and reduce livestock emissions.

It is being implemented initially over a four-year period and will incentivise a progressive reduction in the age at slaughter each year.

Payments of £20, £40 and £60 will be made for eligible animals slaughtered in January, February and March of this year respectively.

The scheme will provide the farmer with funding of £75 for each eligible animal slaughtered.

Since its launch, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has introduced a new system update to the online BCR portal to help farm businesses keep track of their animal data.

Farmers opted into the scheme will be able to check the portal to view the status of their cattle to confirm if the slaughtered animal will be eligible for payment.

The new system also allows farmers to check if live cattle are approaching the maximum age of slaughter in that scheme year.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), which has today highlighted the BCR's requirements, said it was vital that all eligible farmers made sure they opt in.

"Currently, a third of beef farm businesses in NI who are eligible for the scheme have not opted in and the deadline to do so is 31 December 2024," the union said.

"BCR works on scheme years, with one payment per scheme year. Each scheme year will run from 1 January to 31 December. Payment rate is £75 per animal and the 2024 year is 30 months and under."

To receive BCR payments, eligible farm businesses must opt into the scheme online to receive payment and can do so via DAERA's website.

To be able to opt in, farmers will be asked to sign in using the Gov.uk Government Gateway or Northern Ireland Identity Assurance (NIDA) details.

Farmers only need to opt-in once from 2024.