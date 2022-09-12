NI country shows to receive support totalling over £100,000

Representatives of Northern Irish agricultural shows are to receive grants totalling over £100,000 as part of a scheme launched to support them following the pandemic.

The Bounce Back Support Scheme was developed by the NI government in 2021 to help rural and farm shows return this year.

Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and agricultural shows were not immune to these effects.

All shows were cancelled in 2020 and only a few were able to make a comeback last year.

Under the support scheme, show representatives were permitted to claim up to a maximum of £10,000 for new or increased costs in 2022.

Letters of Offer (LoO) totalling £103,707 have now been issued, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed.

DAERA minister Edwin Poots said: “Local shows play a vital role in showcasing our excellent agri-food produce and supporting our rural communities, and this funding will provide a foundation for shows to continue to play this vital role.

“As an additional package of support, my Department offered six local shows total funding of £33,242 under the NI Regional Food Programme to assist with the promotion and showcasing of quality regional food at the shows.

"This support helped to highlight the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced on local farms and by local producers.”

Mr Poots urged show representatives across Northern Ireland to follow all guidance outlined in the letters.

"I would urge representatives to read it carefully, paying particular attention to the requirement to respond by 30 September 2022 in order to progress to the final stage of funding being released.”

Welcoming the issuing of letters, Chairman of the NI Shows Association (NISA), Graham Furey said: “Our local shows have a long tradition of supporting our agri-food sector and rural communities.

"This year has been very challenging for all our volunteers and committee members. The prospect of funding from DAERA encouraged many show committees to go ahead with organising their shows this year."

He added: “I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and dedication shown by all in helping the shows bounce back from the pandemic and also to the members of the public who supported the shows with their attendance.”