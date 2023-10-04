NI Environment Agency's lifts pause in ammonia planning advice

Northern Ireland Environment Agency's has lifted its temporary pause in ammonia planning advice, in a move hailed as 'positive news' by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The agency had paused ammonia planning advice due to concerns around levels of the pollutant in Northern Ireland.

Almost all of Northern Ireland's current ammonia emissions - 97% - come from agriculture.

The UFU had been lobbying to get planning consultations with ammonia considerations underway again to allow farmers to progress their businesses.

Some farmers have had applications lingering in the system for months during the pause, with the UFU saying it had caused 'frustration' among the industry.

It added that many farmers had made financial commitments and, in some cases spent thousands of pounds on planning applications backed up by essential evidence, only to be 'left high and dry'.

The union's president, David Brown said: “NIEA’s decision to lift the pause on ammonia planning advice will be welcome news, particularly for farmers with applications lingering in the system for many months.

"Farmers are already working to reduce ammonia emissions and are eager to do more by developing their farm efficiently to continue producing sustainable high-quality produce for consumers."

He added: "Enabling farmers to upgrade farm buildings, improve animal and bird welfare and environmental standards is vital.

"NIEA must now get to work urgently and progress applications allowing farmers to continue with on farm developments, ensuring a sustainable agri-industry.”