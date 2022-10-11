NI farm expands and cuts emissions with seven-figure green loan

A Northern Irish based vegetable farming enterprise has expanded its premises and reduced emissions with the support of a seven-figure Green Loan.

Mash Direct has used the funding to double the size of its existing site and install water-saving equipment to boost its environmental efforts.

The sixth-generation family business has used HSBC's Green Loan to add 25,000sq ft to its warehouse and 5,000sq ft to its office space.

This expansion has taken place to allow room for its new Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This is expected to help the farm efficiently measure water usage and futureproof planning to be more environmentally conscious.

The new plant helps resolve the farm's wastewater issues, with projections forecasting a 56,391kg reduction of CO2 per year from business operations.

The business, run by Martin and Tracy Hamilton and their two sons Jack and Lance Hamilton, has also added 384 new solar panels to its roof.

The family grow and produce farm fresh ‘field to fork’ vegetable and potato side dishes on their farm.

They supply major supermarket chains such as Tesco, Sainsbury, Asda, Morrison’s, Co-Op, Lidl, and Dunnes as well as a range of independent stores.

Jack Hamilton, CEO of Mash Direct said: “It’s so important to us that we embrace new techniques and equipment that will help to reduce our impact on the environment.

"Our wonderful land is what helps to make our product so great, so we are thankful for HSBC UK’s support in helping us protect it for years to come.”

Marty Colvin, relationship director in NI at HSBC UK said: “Mash Direct is a well-established, family-owned business that’s made a name for itself by championing great local produce.

"We are pleased to see how this green loan has helped the company diversify and respond to the needs of the environment, as demand for its products grow.”