NI farm hit by livestock theft as £30,000 worth of cattle vanish

Thieves have stolen livestock worth up to £30,000 from a farm near Omagh, County Tyrone, prompting a police appeal for information.

The incident was reported from farmland on Camlough Road, Sixmilecross, with officers stating that the animals were taken sometime between 25 August and 29 August.

According to the Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI), the missing livestock consists of a number of bullocks.

These include Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, with an estimated value of between £20,000 and £30,000.

Sergeant Morton, of the PSNI said: “We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals."

Police have launched an investigation and are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has information about the whereabouts of the livestock, to come forward.

Officers are also appealing to members of the public to check any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which may assist with the enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25.