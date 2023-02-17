NI farm households to receive energy support worth £600

Farm households across Northern Ireland will be able to receive an energy support scheme payment worth £600.

Farms that were ineligible for the Energy Bills Support Scheme will now receive support through the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding Northern Ireland (EBSS AF NI).

The scheme will provide the payment to households in NI without a relationship with a domestic electricity supplier.

It follows successful lobbying by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and other industry bodies.

The union said it had been 'inundated' with phone calls from members over the past few months.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: "[They are] worrying that their household would not receive support automatically from their electricity supplier under the scheme.

"The UFU has been working with government to ensure that all farm dwelling houses could be catered for regardless of what electricity tariff they’re on.

"It’s an extremely positive outcome that farming households will now get the energy support they need after lobbying efforts."

Mr Irvine added: "We encourage those members who missed out on support through the initial scheme, to apply for the alternative funding scheme when it opens later this month.”

Households that are eligible for the EBSS AF NI will need to submit a short online form via the government’s GOV.UK pages.