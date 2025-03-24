NI farm leaders welcome suckler cow scheme following delay

Northern Irish farm leaders have welcomed the progression of the Suckler Cow Scheme into legislation, despite a delayed start from the originally proposed date.

The scheme, which was due to start in January, will roll out on 1 April and run for four years, with changing targets for calving intervals and age at first calving.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said it was pleased to see the scheme moving forward, providing much-needed support for suckler farmers.

However, it raised concerns with the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) regarding its start date in April, which coincides with a busy spring calving period.

The different calving intervals based on dates could also create challenges for farmers, the union added.

For example, a cow calving on 31 March 2026 will require a calving interval of 415 days, whereas a cow calving on 1 April 2026 will need to calve within 405 days.

In year one, the scheme will run from 1 April to 31 March 2026, with initial targets of a maximum calving interval of 415 days and an age of first calving of 34 months and under.

These targets will tighten annually: in year two, it will include a 405-day maximum calving interval, 32 months and under for first calving.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy the gradual reduction in calving intervals and first-calving age would require careful management from farmers.

"While we support measures to improve efficiency and productivity, it is essential that the scheme remains practical and achievable for our members,” he said.

The payment rate for the scheme is set at £100 per eligible cow, with payments scheduled for summer 2026.

There will be no individual farm quotas; instead, a total Northern Ireland herd quota of 222,000 has been set.

If the number of eligible calving events exceeds this threshold, payments will be reduced accordingly.

Mr Cuddy said that to ensure clarity and fairness, it was vital that farmers understood the eligibility requirements.

"We urge farmers to review their records and ensure compliance,” he added.

"The UFU will continue to engage with DAERA to address industry concerns and ensure the scheme delivers real benefits for suckler producers."