NI farmer fined £25k after construction accident death

A Northern Irish farmer has been ordered to pay £25,000 after a labourer aged in his 20s was killed on his farm during a construction accident.

William Doyle, a farmer from Ballyward, Castlewellan, has been prosecuted for breaches to health and safety legislation.

The case followed the death in May 2018 of Toirdealbhach Larkin, known as Turlough, a 27 year old employee of Mr Doyle.

Mr Larkin had been working as a casual labourer on the farm owned by Mr Doyle since February 2018.

In May 2018 a new farm shed was being built, with steel shuttering panels being used to support the concrete walls while they set.

Early on the morning of 4 May 2018, Mr Larkin had been working alone at the farmyard.

Later another worker arrived at the farm and discovered Mr Larkin trapped between a steel shuttering panel and an adjacent steel fence.

Sadly, Mr Larkin passed away at the scene

Mr Doyle, who had pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing was today 5 July fined £25,000 at Newry Crown Court.

Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) Inspector Anne Cassidy said: “If farmers employ staff they have a responsibility to ensure their safety, whether full time or casual staff.

“In this case, the absence of proper supervision and inappropriate access to dangerous equipment resulted in the tragic incident”