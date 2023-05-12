NI farmer fined £500 after pleading guilty to water pollution

A Northern Irish farmer has been fined £500 after pleading guilty to one count of water pollution in Co Fermanagh.

Alan Henderson appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on 10 May after authorities responded to a report of farm effluent in a river.

Farm effluent had been dumped onto a steeply sloping field between the farmyard and the waterway, the court heard.

The incident happened by the Ballinamallard River in December 2021.

The effluent was observed flowing down the field before entering the river, approximately 40 metres from where the effluent had been released.

A tripartite statutory sample of the discharge was collected and analysed.

The court heard that the discharge contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway.

Mr Henderson, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of water pollution and was fined £500 plus £15 offenders levy.

Earlier this year, a Northern Irish egg company was ordered to pay out £17,500 after pleading guilty to water pollution offences.

The Yolk Folk Egg Products Ltd, located near Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, pleaded guilty at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for the July 2020 offences.