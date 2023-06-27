NI farmer sentenced after niece killed by child operating vehicle

A Northern Irish farmer has been fined £15,000 following the death of his niece, who was struck by a JCB wheeled loading shovel operated by another child.

Derek Nummy's niece Abbie suffered fatal crush injuries when she was struck by the vehicle, which was being driven by a 12-year-old child.

The two children had been using the loading shovel to move tyres from a silage clamp to another area of the farmyard when the incident occurred.

Mr Nummy, from Co Down, was fined £15,000, and was handed a forfeiture order in respect of the machinery involved in the incident.

The prosecution followed a joint investigation by Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland with its enforcement partners in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Speaking after the hearing, Anne Boylan, principal health and safety inspector said: “Our thoughts today are very much with Abbie’s family.

"Whilst incidents involving children on farms occur less frequently than with adults, it is no less shocking that in the past 10 years, three children in Northern Ireland have sadly lost their lives in farm incidents.

"Children are naturally inquisitive and are keen to help out around the farm. Their immaturity and lack of experience means they do not always understand the risks around them."

Farmers and others working in agriculture should know that children under 13 years of age are prohibited from operating any agricultural machinery, she said.

"All those involved in agricultural activities are advised to familiarise themselves with the relevant age restrictions and training requirements around the operation of agricultural machinery on farmland.”

Speaking on behalf of the PSNI, Detective Constable McAteer added: "Our thoughts and sympathies today remain with Abbie's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her death.

"This was a tragic loss of a young life and serves as a salutary reminder of the dangers presented on a working farm, particularly when there is heavy machinery in use.

"While nothing can bring Abbie back, we hope that this case shows how important it is to exercise care and attention when farming."