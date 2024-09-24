NI farmer sentenced to prison after 'shocking' animal neglect

A Northern Irish farmer has been sentenced to prison for nearly one year after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to cows.

Maurice Rainey, a farmer from Co Antrim, breached animal welfare legislation following an investigation on his farm earlier this year.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said it had received a complaint about two bovine animal carcasses at the 62-year-old's farm, located in Randalstown.

Following further inspections between March and April, officers found multiple carcasses alongside animals which were in need of veterinary attention.

Six animals were euthanised by a DAERA veterinary officer during one of the inspections, who said they found them 'suffering unnecessarily'.

At Antrim Court, Mr Rainey was found guilty of six animal welfare charges. He was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years and handed a prison sentence of 10 months.

Following the sentencing, a DAERA spokesperson said it was 'a shocking case' of animal neglect and animal suffering.

"This sentence sends out a clear message that those who neglect animals will be pursued by DAERA and punished accordingly.

"It was also a distressing case for the local inspectors, vets and enforcement officers who had to attend the farm and I commend their professionalism and perseverance."