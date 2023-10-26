NI farmers blast BBC's decision to drop Farm Gate from Radio Ulster

The BBC has been told to rethink its decision to drop Farm Gate from its regular morning slot on Radio Ulster, with the industry calling the move 'gutting'.

Farm Gate, which is seen as a familiar voice for Northern Irish farmers, will be axed in the new year, according to reports.

It began 30 years ago as a stand-alone programme and was later moved into a regular slot on Good Morning Ulster and Evening Extra.

The latter was also dropped in recent years and the duration of the farming news has been reduced significantly over time.

Farm Gate's duration now is approximately three to five minutes within 24 hours of broadcasting.

There is no other programme in NI that delivers information on agriculture ranging from policy to farmgate prices.

UFU president David Brown said farmers would be 'gutted and angered' over the BBC's decision to axe the show.

"Considering that the agri-food industry is responsible for producing the food we eat.., the BBC needs to seriously reevaluate what message this is sending.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time our rural communities have been left worrying about this service being removed and their confidence in the BBC is at an all time low.

"As a public broadcasting service which rural communities support through their TV licence the same as everyone else in society, the BBC has a duty to inform and educate them on matters of interest."

Mr Brown said that by axing Farm Gate, the BBC would be 'isolating' rural and farming families across the province.

“We urge the BBC to treat this matter of concern with urgency and to rethink their plans to cut Farm Gate from Radio Ulster.

"Our farmers and members of the rural community across NI need to contact the public broadcaster to air their worries about this service being axed.

"We deserve to have a voice within the BBC and for us, that is Farm Gate.”