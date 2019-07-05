NI farmers 'disappointed' by low number of offer letters

The agri-environment scheme aims to help farmers restore and enhance biodiversity

Many farmers in Northern Ireland are 'missing the opportunity' to take part in an environmental scheme due to the low number of offer letters issued.

932 farmers applied to the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS), but only 300 letters of the offer were issued by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA).

The scheme supports farmers to carry out environmentally-friendly farming practices.

It aims to restore, preserve and enhance biodiversity and improve water management and water quality, among other measures.







According to the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), the high number of applicants shows that farmers are 'keen' to improve habitats.

However, it called DAERA 'pathetic' for issuing out letters to just one third of the applicant number.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said: “Many farmers are now missing the opportunity to take part in this environmental scheme.

“DAERA are very quick to point out the environmental concerns relating to agriculture but when farmers step up to address the challenge, they are turned away.

“DAERA must learn from this. The last opportunity to apply to EFS schemes will be in 2020 and it must ensure that all those who apply and are eligible should be offered an agreement,” said Mr Chestnutt.

The UFU is encouraging farmers who have been issued an EFS letter of offer to review it carefully and attend the CAFRE EFS awareness events in July to learn more about the application process including engaging an environmental planner.