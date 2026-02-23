NI farmers 'left in limbo' as union demands overhaul of vesting system

Farmers are being left in limbo and unfairly compensated when land is seized for infrastructure projects, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned, as it calls for a major overhaul of Northern Ireland’s vesting system.

The demand follows a meeting between the UFU and Land and Property Services (LPS), after which the union said too many farm businesses are facing prolonged uncertainty when land is compulsorily acquired.

Vesting — the legal process by which public authorities acquire land for projects deemed to be in the public interest — is commonly used for road schemes, utilities and greenway developments.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said farmers are not opposed to infrastructure investment, but argued that the current system is failing landowners.

“Farmers do not oppose major infrastructure projects in principle, but they need to be fair for everyone,” he said.

While recognising the importance of roads, utilities and public amenities, Mr McLenaghan said affected farmers are too often “left in the lurch” without clarity about the future of their businesses.

“That is simply not acceptable,” he added.

He argued that landowners must be treated with respect throughout the process, claiming this has “clearly not been the case over many infrastructure projects”.

Compensation, he said, must reflect “the real loss and value of the land and ability to replace land”, but warned the issue extends beyond financial payments.

Proper communication, early engagement and practical accommodation works to minimise disruption were all essential, he said, alongside recognition of the personal and family strain vesting can cause.

“Farmers want transparency and a system they can trust,” Mr McLenaghan continued.

He called for a clearer and easier-to-understand framework that acknowledges the reality that agricultural land is not simply a paper asset.

“Too many forget that for farmers, land is not just an asset on paper, it is their livelihood,” he said.

“When land is taken, the majority want the opportunity to replace it. However, the current system makes this difficult to navigate.”

The UFU said it will write to the Minister for Infrastructure to request an initial meeting and intends to work constructively with elected representatives and the Department for Infrastructure in pursuit of reform.

Mr McLenaghan said a review should apply across all projects in Northern Ireland, not solely major road schemes.

Compulsory vesting in greenways and amenity developments “should never be the default option”, he said, arguing that “a fairer, more balanced approach is urgently needed”.

The Department for Infrastructure has been approached for comment.