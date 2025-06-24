NI farmers offered cash for conservation – union urges fair play

Northern Ireland farmers could soon be paid for protecting nature — but the Ulster Farmers’ Union warns the new scheme must work in practice and reward those already doing the job.

The union has given a cautious welcome to the Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) newly launched Farming with Nature (FwN) Transition Scheme, which has opened for applications.

The initiative offers payments to Northern Ireland farmers for implementing environmental measures on their land – but the UFU insists the scheme must remain practical and inclusive.

Its deputy president John McLenaghan described the new scheme as “a step in the right direction” and praised DAERA for opening it up to all farmers.

“We advocated from the beginning that this scheme needed to be available to every farmer in NI, so they have the option of applying if it works for their farm.

"We’re pleased to see the scheme being rolled out for all farmers to consider,” Mr McLenaghan said.

However, he stressed that the scheme must go further to acknowledge the environmental work already being carried out by farmers across the region.

“Creating new habitats is important, but so is supporting the ongoing work that many have been doing for years. These two elements must be encouraged and treated equally,” he added.

The UFU also raised concerns about conflicting policies around buffer strips. While FwN promotes riparian buffer zones, the recently proposed Nutrient Action Programme may require compulsory buffer zones on some lands – a move Mr McLenaghan labelled as “deeply unfair”.

“We cannot have a situation where one group of farmers is financially supported to implement buffer strips, while another is penalised for doing almost the same thing under a different regulation,” he said.

Despite these issues, the UFU welcomed the simplified structure of the FwN scheme compared to previous environmental programmes and encouraged farmers to consider whether it suits their business needs.

“Moving forward, the UFU remains committed to working with DAERA and other stakeholders to ensure that FwN evolves to offer broader options and support for all types of farm businesses,” McLenaghan concluded.

Farmers can access full details of the scheme – including technical guides, videos, and payment information – through the DAERA website.

Applications are submitted online, with support available via the Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848 or by emailing FarmingwithNature@daera-ni.gov.uk.