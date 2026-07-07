NI farmers offered grants of up to £25k under new £40m scheme

Northern Ireland farmers will be able to apply for grants of up to £25,000 from 21 July under a new £40 million scheme to boost farm efficiency, animal health and environmental performance.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has announced that the Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme will open later this month, with the first application window running for six weeks until 3 September 2026.

Investments worth between £3,000 and £62,500 will be eligible, with grants covering 40% of costs for on-farm equipment and technology across all farming sectors.

Mr Muir said the scheme would provide practical support for farmers looking to invest in their businesses.

“I am delighted to announce that the Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme will open on Tuesday 21 July, offering farmers grant aid of up to £25,000 for on-farm investment in equipment and technology,” he said.

He said the scheme was a significant part of DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme and would help support a “thriving, resilient and environmentally sustainable farming sector”.

Support will focus on a pre-selected list of eligible items designed to improve environmental performance, animal health and business efficiency.

Eligible items will cover fruit, vegetable, crop, grassland and livestock management, alongside resource and slurry management.

Examples include precision and performance monitoring equipment, such as camera-guided weed control and heat and health detection devices.

The eligible item list will be available through a simple online application system when the scheme opens, with grant offers based on reference prices so applicants will not need to submit quotes.

The Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme will be delivered in several rounds over the next three to four years.

DAERA said the wider Sustainable Agriculture Programme has been developed with input from food, agriculture, environmental and veterinary stakeholders.

The department said the programme aims to improve productivity and environmental outcomes while supporting Northern Ireland’s economically and socially important farm sector.