NI farmers 'outraged' at ammonia regulation changes

Agriculture is responsible for 88% of UK emissions of ammonia gas, figures show (Photo: John Eveson/Flpa/imageBROKER)

Farmers in Northern Ireland are 'outraged' as planning rules for assessing ammonia for farm applications have once again changed.

The new policy for assessing planning applications is 'stricter' than the previous one making it 'virtually impossible' for farm businesses to comply, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) warns.

Ammonia is harmful to the environment through the deposition of excess nitrogen on sensitive habitats.

Approximately 90% of the gas's emissions come from agriculture, according to Wageningen University & Research (WUR). High concentrations of it are harmful to humans and animals.







Northern Ireland is responsible for 12% of UK ammonia emissions, despite only having 3% of UK population and 6% of the land area.

The UK has obligations under European law and international treaties to reduce ammonia emissions.

By 2020, the UK must reduce its ammonia emissions by 8% and by 2030, a 16% reduction must be achieved, both in comparison to 2005 levels.

But the recent decision by Shared Environmental Services (SES) may have 'vast and far-reaching' consequences, the Northern Irish farming industry fears.

In response, a spokesperson for SES said planning rules hadn’t changed but they were revising its assessment guidelines.

The SES said: “Planning rules and the requirement to comply with the Habitats Regulations have not changed.

“Ammonia readings in Northern Ireland exceed levels that harm sensitive habitats at the majority of designated sites.

“This and recent case law have led SES to revise its assessment guidelines.”

As a result, more applications are being assessed for the potential impacts of ammonia on international designated sites.

But the UFU says farmers cannot develop their businesses when the rules are 'changed without warning'.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “If the farm business is sited within 7.5 km of certain designated sites, their application will more than likely be denied.

“The roll out of this means that the vast majority of farmers across NI will be unable to develop their business if the new rules remain in place,” he said.

“The new rules put us at a competitive disadvantage. Our closest neighbour and biggest competitor in the GB market, the Republic of Ireland, does not have the same ammonia regulations.

“They are free to expand, while we can’t. Ultimately, this means agri-businesses, rural economy and communities will all be impacted unless we find a balanced way forward that allows businesses to develop and deliver ammonia reductions,” added Mr Ferguson.

The UFU says local councils across Northern Ireland, who collectively employ SES to carry out planning assessments, need to 'step up'.

“I would advise all councils to take these concerns seriously. The impact of these policy changes will be devastating to our rural economy,” said Mr Ferguson.

The UFU will be meeting politicians and writing to councils on challenging the decision by SES.