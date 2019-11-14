NI farmers receive £195.4m in advance payments

Northern Ireland remains the only region of the United Kingdom to issue Advance Direct Payments

Farmers in Northern Ireland have received a total of £195.4m in Advance Direct Payments.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announced the news today (14 November).

99% of farmers have received an advance BPS payment, representing 23,592 farm businesses.

This includes 88% of farm businesses subject to land inspections, representing a 36% increase from 2018.







DAERA obtained permission from the European Commission to make Advance Direct Payments at 70% of claim value rather than 50%.

This year’s performance exceeds last year’s record of 97 percent.

Balance payments, or full payments for those unable to receive an advance payment, will commence from 2 December.