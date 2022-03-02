NI farmers 'relieved' after climate change amendments vote

Northern Irish farmers are 'relieved' after the government voted in support of a separate target for methane reduction in agriculture, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) says.

MLAs in the Northern Ireland Assembly voted on Tuesday (1 March) in support of the separate target as part of the Executive’s new Climate Change Bill.

Last month, the majority of MLAs voted for a new net zero target to be set within the Bill, despite warnings from the farming industry that it would pose a 'severe setback' for farmers.

Now a key amendment, tabled by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, will align the bill with methane reductions set out by the Climate Change Committee.

It means that the level of reductions in methane emissions from the farming industry is not required to be more than 46% lower than the baseline year, 1990.

Mr Poots said: “My amendment in relation to the methane emissions reduction goes some way to align once more with the science and evidence.

"I am pleased that members have finally realised the importance of that science, this is a win for common sense."

The UFU said there was 'huge relief' among the Northern Irish farming community following the news.

The union said, however, that that it was still a very ambitious target to have within the Climate Change Bill.

"Farmers have not been let of the hook by any means," UFU president, Victor Chestnutt said, adding that 'big changes' would still be required of agriculture to meet it.

"Supported by science and expert advice, our farmers are well up for that challenge and are eager to get to work on combating emissions.

“Over the last few weeks our farmers were put in a very unfair situation, having to deal with frustration and anxiety over a net zero target and the potential detrimental impact it would have on the farming industry – all of which could have been avoided.

"However, the main thing is that local politicians listened to farmers concerns and made the right decisions in the end when it mattered most," he said.

The final consideration stage will take place next week before the Executive’s Climate Change Bill, as it stands, can become law.