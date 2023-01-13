NI farmers reminded of deadline to submit records of slurry

Northern Irish farmers are being reminded that the deadline to submit records of slurry and all other organic manures exported from farms during 2022 is fast approaching.

Any farm exporting slurry, chicken litter or manure to another farm must submit this information online to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

The form must be submitted by the end of January 2023, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) explains.

Under the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for NI farmers must be able to show they meet the 170 kg of organic nitrogen per hectare limit over a year.

This is effectively a stocking limit and while in NI over 90% of farms are working under this limit, those that are over the 170kgN/ha/year must take action to ensure cross compliance penalties are avoided.

The UFU says farmers can choose to export slurry in order to meet this limit however, they must record and submit this information online by 31 January.