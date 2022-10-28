NI farmers reminded of farm chemical disposal scheme

Northern Irish farmers are being reminded of a free on-farm chemical disposal scheme collection which opens for registration on 1 November.

Trialled in April 2022, the NI Water’s Farm Chemical Disposal Scheme is available to those living in Spamount, Castlederg, Killen, Aghyaran and Killeter areas in County Tyrone.

Farmers there will be able to dispose of unwanted chemicals and pesticides through an on-farm collection by the NI Water contractor.

Unwanted chemicals may include weed-killer, sheep dip, veterinary medicines, herbicides and empty containers.

The free scheme opens on 1 November, and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is informing farmers in Co Tyrone to consider it.

The union said the initiative was 'hugely beneficial' for farmers in helping to protect the countryside.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan said: “We encourage farmers living within the Co Tyrone part of the drinking water catchment area, upstream of the Water Treatment Works near Ardstraw, to make use of this free service.

"It’s an excellent scheme that will ensure the safe disposal of chemicals helping to avoid contamination of watercourses, while also helping farmers to tidy up their stores on farm.”

Registration for the scheme closes 30 November 2022, with collections of chemicals starting on 9 January 2023.