NI farmers reminded of their duty to control noxious weeds

Northern Irish farmers and landowners are being reminded of the need to control noxious weeds, with any failure to comply resulting in a penalty or prosecution.

Ragwort, creeping thistle, spear thistle, broad leafed docks, curled leafed docks and wild oats are defined as noxious weeds under the Noxious Weeds Order 1977.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has powers to insist that these weeds are controlled by farmers and landowners.

Failure to comply with such a requirement could result in prosecution or a penalty to Basic Payment.

DAERA said noxious weeds should be controlled before they have had time to flower, seed and spread.

Ragwort, also called ragweed or benweed, is poisonous and may cause illness and even death to livestock.

"Under the Noxious Weeds (Northern Ireland) Order 1977 the department is empowered to serve upon the owner of land or the occupier of land a notice requiring, within a specified time, noxious weeds to be cut down or destroyed," a DAERA spokesperson said.

"Failure to comply with such a notice could lead to the instigation of legal proceedings or a penalty on Basic Payment."