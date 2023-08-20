NI farmers risk losing future payments if they ignore scheme deadline

Farmers in certain areas of Northern Ireland risk losing future farm payments if they don’t sign up to the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme before the upcoming deadline.

Farmers in Fermanagh, in the west of county Armagh and South Tyrone, which consist of zone two of the scheme, must sign up to it by 31 August.

Data released by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) shows that just over 60% of farmers in these areas have not yet applied.

If farmers fail to apply to the scheme before the deadline, they could lose future farm payments.

DAERA has made it clear that being part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will be a requirement for future agriculture support payments.

These include the Farm Sustainability Payment, Beef Sustainability Scheme and Farming With Nature Scheme.

The three new payments will be significant income streams for farmers going forward, replacing the majority of support currently offered by the BPS.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the 60% figure was 'extremely worrying': “I do not want any of our members to lose this essential support because they missed the deadline for the soil scheme," said president David Brown.

"If farmers in zone two do not apply, it will also put them a step behind those who do. This new scheme will have massive benefits for farm businesses as well as delivering for the environment."

NI is the first region of the UK to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, below and above ground carbon stocks.

This year, zone two of the scheme invites registrations from farm businesses across Fermanagh, the west of County Armagh and South Tyrone.

To date over 6,000 farmers in zone one have received soil analysis results for their farms, including pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg) and sulphur (S), together with crop specific lime and fertilizer recommendations.

Mr Brown added: "The scheme will be critical as we progress towards climate change targets adopting a science led, evidence-based approach and will also help to improve water quality.

“I urge all farmers to make it a priority to begin their application today for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.”