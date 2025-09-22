NI farmers set for £4.6m boost to drive nature-friendly practices

Northern Ireland’s farmers are set for a £4.6 million boost to drive nature-friendly practices and biodiversity on their land as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

The Farming with Nature Transition (FwNT) scheme, part of the programme, is designed to boost biodiversity on farms and aid nature recovery through a range of funded environmental actions. A further phase of the scheme is expected to open in 2026.

NI farming minister Andrew Muir welcomed the strong response from the sector. “Protecting and restoring our natural environment is one of my key priorities,” he said.

“The environmental actions to be carried out through this first scheme in the Farming with Nature Package will support habitat creation to deliver environmental public good, alongside food production.”

He added that the early demand was proof of farmers’ willingness to play their part: “It is encouraging that the scheme has such a strong uptake showing there is a demand within the farming community to do more for nature.

"There have been 736 applications already approved for environmental actions and their supporting items, totalling £4.66 million.”

A further 87 applications are still being validated and will be notified of their outcome once checks are complete, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said.

From 2026, farm businesses will be able to access up to £9,500 to deliver environmental projects and purchase supporting items.

Examples include riparian buffer strips to improve water quality and new hedgerows to provide cover for nesting birds.

Each action is designed to deliver a primary environmental benefit while also improving soil health, habitat connectivity and ecosystem resilience.

Applicants will be notified of their outcome directly through DAERA. Successful businesses are reminded to carry out only those works approved and to follow the specifications set out in the official guidance.

Together, these measures are designed to make farming in Northern Ireland more sustainable, resilient and nature-friendly for the future, the department said.