NI farmers stage fresh Tesco protest over IHT and farm incomes

Farmers For Action NI has staged a fresh protest outside a Tesco Extra store in Antrim, as part of its ongoing campaign against proposed inheritance tax (IHT) changes and wider pressures on farm incomes.

The demonstration marked what the group is calling the second phase of its protest action, forming part of a continuing series of events aimed at drawing attention to the impact of tax policy and profitability challenges on family farms.

The protest in Northern Ireland comes amid a broader escalation of farmer-led demonstrations across the UK, with groups also holding supermarket depot protests in parts of England throughout January and February 2026.

Those actions have focused on major retailers and distribution hubs, as campaigners seek to highlight concerns over low farmgate returns, rising costs and the future viability of family farming.

Farmers and tractors turned out in Antrim despite poor weather conditions, with organisers highlighting strong support from younger farmers and their families.

FFA representative William Taylor praised those who attended, saying: “The weather was dire but credit must go to the young farmers and their tractors who turned up along with many of their families.”

He said protesters were keen to engage directly with shoppers, distributing information outside the store.

“These young people couldn’t wait to get out of their tractors and start handing out flyers to Tesco shoppers,” he said.

FFA said more than 200 leaflets were handed out during the protest, with campaigners claiming the action was well received by members of the public.

Sean McAuley of Farmers For Action said inheritance tax remains a key concern, but argued that broader issues around farm profitability are also driving frustration across the sector.

“The noticeable common dominator when you talk to young farmers at protests… whilst IHT is number one, the lack of farm income… is missing,” he said.

The group is urging rural communities to read its campaign documents online, which it says explain the urgency behind the protests and the message being directed at major food retailers and politicians.

Farmers For Action is calling for inheritance tax proposals to be reversed, alongside the introduction of a UK-wide Farm Welfare Bill.

It wants measures to ensure family farmers are paid at least the true cost of production, linked to inflation, plus a margin on produce.

The group has also raised concerns about food imports and labelling, warning of what it described as “misleading labelling” and lower-standard produce entering the supply chain.

FFA said further protests are planned, with another demonstration due to take place next Thursday outside Tesco in County Armagh.