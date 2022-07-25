NI farmers told to prepare for re-opening of EFS Wider

The NI government has announced that Tranche 6 of the Wider Level of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) will open for applications on 30 August.

EFS Wider Level applies to land outside areas of environmental designation and as such will be available to most farmers in Northern Ireland.

Applicants choose which options they feel best suit the needs of their farm and then submit an application for the land they will have control of for the five year duration of the scheme.

Over 5,500 EFS agreements are in place after five tranches of the Environmental Farming Scheme.

Launching the new tranche, Northern Ireland's farming minister Edwin Poots said: “The EFS supports farmers to implement environmental measures on their land.

"In this way we aim to protect and enhance biodiversity and water quality, and mitigate against climate change by sequestering carbon.

"The application process must be completed online, and for those who may experience issues with access, my staff within the EFS team can offer assistance.

"I’m encouraging those eligible to get ready now so that they can avail of this funding."

It is anticipated that EFS Tranche 6 agreements will start on 1 January 2023 and run for five years to 31 December 2027.

Applications for Tranche 6 EFS Wider must be submitted by Friday 23 September 2022.