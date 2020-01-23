NI farmers told to take extra care when mixing slurry

Farmers have been told to think and safely plan the work ahead before mixing slurry

Farmers in Northern Ireland have been reminded to take extra care when working with slurry as the closed period for spreading slurry soon comes to an end.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has issued a warning to farmers in the region to take extra care.

Concern is growing over the fact that slurry continues to remain a 'major attribute to death' on Northern Ireland farms to both livestock and farmers.

Mixing slurry can be a particularly dangerous job as slurry gas is released very quickly, and in large quantities, as soon as the mixing starts.







Slurry gas is a mixture of gases, including the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide.

Even a low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can knock out someone's sense of smell.

At higher concentrations, those affected will rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused - and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

HSENI said the first 30 minutes are the most dangerous, so it is important for farmers to leave the shed as soon as mixing starts - and to stay out for at least 30 minutes.

Camilla Mackey, of HSENI’s farm safety team, said: “Before starting any job on the farm, including slurry mixing, take time to stop, think and safely plan the work ahead.

“Keep children and animals far away during the slurry mixing process, ventilate the area and mix on a windy day where possible.

“Always remove livestock from the shed before starting to mix. Stay out of the building for at least 30 minutes after the mixing starts and every time you move the pump or change the direction of mixing.

“Please be aware that if a tank is mixed before the end of the closed period and is then mixed again before the tank is emptied that gas can build up again even within a day or two and it is essential to stay out of the shed for at least 30 minutes after mixing starts once again,” she said.

“Do not take any chances when mixing slurry. As the closed period comes to an end I urge farmers to reflect on the safe slurry mixing code, remembering that just one breath can kill.”

The slurry mixing code

• Keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry

• If possible, mix on a windy day

• Open all doors

• Take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry

• Use outside mixing points first

• If slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer to stop anything falling in

• Start the pump/mixer – then get out and stay out of the building for as long as possible - at least 30 minutes

• Any time you have to go into the building try to make sure that another adult knows what you are doing and can get help if necessary

• If you have to re-enter to move the pump or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done – do not go back in for as long as possible – at least another 30 minutes