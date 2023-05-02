NI farmers urged to apply now for single applications or risk penalties

Farmers in Northern Ireland are encouraged to apply now for their single applications, or penalties may be applied.

The closing date for submissions is midnight Monday 15 May 2023 and after that date financial penalties will be applied.

So far more than 15,000 farmers have submitted their single applications, meaning some 9,500 still need to make their claim.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has reminded farmers to allow adequate time to check all information is correct.

The single application must be used to claim farm payments under numerous schemes, such as BPS, Young Farmers’ Payment and Environmental Farming Scheme.

A DAERA spokesperson said: "Farmers are being urged to apply now for their Single Applications before penalties are applied.

"For help or information on an application or scheme contact DAERA’s Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848 which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

"The service has been extended to include Saturdays and Sundays in the run up to the 15 May closing date."