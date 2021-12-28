NI farmers urged to respond to future ag policy consultation

Farmers and growers are being encouraged to respond to a consultation on the future direction of agricultural policy in Northern Ireland.

The consultation is giving farmers the chance to redefine the province's agricultural policy, the first such time in almost 50 years.

According to the government, the Future Agricultural Policy seeks to create a "profitable, productive, environmentally sustainable and resilient agri-food sector".

It sets out 14 measures and cross cutting initiatives that are being developed to address the four key outcomes of increased productivity, improved resilience, environmental sustainability and a responsive supply chain.

NI's farming minister Edwin Poots said: “My ultimate aim is to ensure that Northern Ireland takes full advantage of the opportunity to develop a sustainable agricultural industry.

"I want to ensure that farmers are supported and equipped with the right tools to continue producing high quality, nutritious food whilst importantly, also reducing their environmental impact.

“Going forward I want to devise support schemes that provide opportunities for all of Northern Ireland’s farmers."

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the consultation marked a 'major milestone' for the industry and a 'once in a generation opportunity' to redefine policies and support.

The union's president Victor Chestnutt said: "It’s extremely positive that the focus of the new future ag policy is on active farmers and growers.

"Working to meet the growing demand for food both at home and abroad whilst also protecting the environment, it’s vital that our members are equipped with the right tools to become more efficient resulting in maximum returns."

The consultation is open to responses until 15 February 2022.