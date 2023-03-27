NI farmers urged to take part in nutrient management training

Northern Irish farmers are being encouraged to take part in training to boost their understanding of the principles of nutrient management.

Nutrient Management Plan training is available online for farmers participating in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

Data produced by the scheme is set to provide vital information on soil nutrient levels in Northern Ireland.

The aim of the training is to help with the interpretation of the nutrient results and also the fertiliser recommendations received from the SNHS.

The training will outline the role and importance of carbon on NI farms and demonstrate how to prepare a nutrient management plan using the CAFRE Crop Nutrient Calculator.

All farm businesses in Zone 1 - County Down and parts of County Armagh and County Antrim - participating in the SNHS will be receiving soil analysis reports over the next few weeks, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has confirmed.

These will detail a pH value and an index for the phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, magnesium and calcium levels within all fields sampled.

In addition, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertiliser recommendations will be included based on the crop information provided at registration.

DAERA said soil organic matter and farm carbon levels will follow at a later date.

"Taking part in the SNHS Nutrient Management Plan training will enable you to fully utilise the information provided in your SNHS soil analysis report," a DAERA spokesperson said.

"[It will] maximise the nutrient potential of your soils and allow you take a planned approach to nutrient applications to benefit your business and protect the environment."

"Training consists of a series of short interactive videos," the spokesperson added, "Phase 1 provides a step by step guide to interpreting your SNHS report.

"Phase 2 focuses on demonstrating how to complete a nutrient management plan for your farm."