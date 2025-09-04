NI farmers urged to 'write to MPs' as part of new IHT pushback

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has fired the starting gun on a new campaign urging Northern Ireland farmers to flood MPs with letters opposing the proposed 'family farm tax'.

With changes to inheritance tax and agricultural property relief expected to pass into law in the coming months, the UFU says this is a “critical window” for the industry to make its voice heard.

As part of the campaign, farmers are being encouraged to take part by writing personal letters to their local MP, highlighting the real impact the changes would have on family farms.

Under the government's plans, inherited farming estates valued above £1 million would face a 20% tax charge, a move that many fear will make it impossible to pass holdings on intact to the next generation.

Farmers across the UK warn that such bills could force the break-up or sale of family farms simply to cover the liability.

Commenting on the campaign, UFU president William Irvine said there was now a critical window of opportunity and that farmers "need to act".

"Through our ‘Write to your MPs’ campaign we are working to rally all local farmers, urging them to stand in solidarity with us by sending a personal letter to their local MPs.

"I cannot stress enough how important these individual letters are. It cannot be a copy and paste job. We need to leave it all on the page, the heartache, distress, worry, the generational graft that our families have poured into the land. Don’t leave anything unsaid.”

Mr Irvine continued that the Treasury alone has the authority to reverse the proposals, describing it as “the horrendous prospect” hanging over farmers since the Autumn Budget.

He explained that the UFU has already thrown everything at the campaign with UK-wide and local efforts, from meetings and protests to lobbying, but insisted “we need to show the Treasury we’re not giving up and sharing your story is the vital next step.”

He added that the response must come in the form of personalised letters: “We must inundate them with personalised letters from NI farmers.

"We are the ones who will be disproportionately affected because NI has more family run farms and higher land values than other UK regions.”

He appealed directly to farmers, warning the deadline is fast approaching: “I am urging every farmer in NI to show your support for this campaign as we are getting dangerously close to the deadline.

"Do it for your farm and your family, for the farmers coming behind you. Treasury need to hear it from the people affected and together we will protect the future of Northern Ireland’s family farms.”

The UFU has issued guidelines to help farmers structure their letters and stresses that MPs should be asked to forward correspondence directly to the Treasury for a response.