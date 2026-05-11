NI farmers warned over 15 May deadline for support payments

Farmers in Northern Ireland are being warned they could face penalties or lose payment entitlements if they fail to submit their 2026 Single Application before the 15 May deadline.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir urged farm businesses to complete applications as soon as possible to avoid reductions to support payments available through a range of agricultural schemes.

Applications submitted after midnight on 15 May 2026 will be subject to late claim penalties, although amendments can still be made until 9 June.

“Significant funding is available through the Single Application,” Mr Muir said.

The minister said the support available helps strengthen farm resilience, protect the environment and support long-term food production across Northern Ireland.

This year also marks the introduction of the new Farm Sustainability Payment (FSP) under DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

The scheme replaces Cross-Compliance with new Farm Sustainability Standards and introduces updated land eligibility rules.

Additional conditions will also apply to farmers participating in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme and the Bovine Genetics Project, while progressive payment capping will also be introduced.

Mr Muir stressed the importance of submitting applications before the deadline.

“Completing applications ahead of the deadline ensures you will avoid late claim penalties,” he said.

Farmers can also buy, sell or lease payment entitlements for 2026 through their DAERA Online Services account up until 15 May.

However, DAERA confirmed that entitlement transfers through leasing arrangements will be limited to one year only for 2026.

To retain all entitlements under the Farm Sustainability Payment, businesses must submit a valid claim covering at least three hectares and activate a minimum of three entitlements for payment.

DAERA warned that farmers who fail to meet those conditions risk losing all of their entitlements.

Farm businesses not eligible for the FSP in 2026 must permanently transfer entitlements through sale or gift before the deadline or the entitlements will expire.

The application process covers a range of support schemes, including environmental payments, woodland support schemes and the Protein Crop Scheme.

Farmers are also being encouraged to use the Single Application and Map Service to notify DAERA of any land changes during 2026.

DAERA said farmers experiencing difficulties with their application should contact the department without delay for support and guidance.