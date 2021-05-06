NI farmers welcome changes to wool haulage charges

Sheep producers have welcomed Ulster Wool’s decision to get rid of onward carriage fees at all approved collection sites from this season.

The farmers' co-operative announced this week that it will abolish wool delivery charges

Northern Ireland has only one grading depot located in Muckamore, County Antrim.

The volume of wool Ulster Wool receives from farmers is crucial to sustaining the depot.

An Ulster Wool spokesman said: “In order to further support producers we are enhancing the service offering with onward haulage charges at all approved collection sites, from this season, being abolished.”

Details on producer payments and 2021 producer information and wool values will be announced on Friday 14 May.

Responding, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it was 'supportive' of Ulster Wool’s decision to get rid of onward carriage fees.

The union's hill farming chair Nigel McLaughlin said: "This will benefit our sheep farmers greatly.

"If they do not already avail of the service Ulster Wool provides, we encourage them to do so.

“We want to ensure that it survives and remains open in future for the benefit of our sheep producers.

"We hope this decision will create an increase in wool distribution to the depot going forward.”

It comes as NI sheep producers are set to receive £1.27 million as part of a Covid-19 support package for those who suffered poor wool prices.