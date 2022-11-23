NI farmers with EFS agreements reminded to complete claim form

Northern Irish farmers with Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) agreements must complete their claim confirmation now or risk cancellation.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has urged EFS agreement holders who started their agreement on 1 January 2022 to ensure they complete a claim this December.

The EFS offers farmers in the province a 5-year agreement to deliver a range of environmental measures.

DAERA warned that failure to submit a claim confirmation will mean farmers will not be paid and the EFS agreement will be cancelled.

The EFS claim confirmation service was introduced in 2022 to assist new agreement holders to make accurate claims.

DAERA said: "Farmers who accepted a Tranche 5 agreement in 2022 must submit a claim confirmation online between 1 December 2022 and midnight 3 January 2023.

"Failure to submit a claim confirmation will mean you will not be paid and your EFS Tranche 5 agreement will be cancelled."