NI farming bodies create taskforce in response to Ukraine war

A dedicated taskforce has been established in Northern Ireland in response to the severe market disruptions the war in Ukraine is having on food production.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has set up the taskforce with farming industry bodies such as the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), CAFRE and Dairy UK.

Representatives from banks and supply chain organisations are also included in the new body.

The government said the increased costs of feed, fuel and fertiliser as a result of the conflict in Ukraine "cannot be absorbed by farmers".

It said these costs must be transmitted down the supply chain quickly "if the economic viability of primary production is to be sustained."

DAERA has also created a Ukraine Contingency Director role, which is a temporary post to address these challenges.

The taskforce held its first meeting on Tuesday 5 April at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus.

During it, representatives acknowledged the industry needs to be as prepared for further disturbances to supply chains as a result of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

The taskforce will aim to jointly deliver technical support to the agri-food sector during this crisis, as well as ensuring farmers have access to advice to ensure they can make decisions now and therefore reduce impacts later.

A DAERA statement says: "The taskforce is now developing an action plan which will help inform the key advisory messages that need to be communicated out to the wider agriculture industry.

"Over the coming weeks and months there will be a series of in-person events as well as webinars and online focussed support."