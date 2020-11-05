NI fund worth £7.5m to improve farm sustainability

Northern Irish farmers have been encouraged to apply to a scheme which supports smaller scale investments to improve sustainability.

The third tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme - Capital (FBIS-C) opened for applications on 2 November.

It support the purchase of equipment and machinery, costing from £5,000 to £30,000, from a list of eligible items.

The Northern Irish government has allocated £7.5 million for this tranche of Tier 1.

The previous two tranches of Tier 1 provided £14.4m grant support to over 3,000 farmers and growers.

One farmer who benefitted from the FBIS Tier 1 scheme is Simon Meredith, who farms at Tandragee, County Armagh.

He purchased a 2,000 gallon slurry tanker fitted with a dribble bar slurry distribution system, which helped him to cut fertiliser costs and more efficiently finish his cattle off grass.

Mr Meredith said the funding had made a 'huge difference' to grassland management: "The dribble bar distribution system spreads the slurry between the blades of grass which means less nutrient loss; grass is not contaminated with slurry and there is less ammonia released into the atmosphere.

"An added bonus is the reduction in the smell from the slurry and knowing emissions have been reduced.”

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister Edwin Poots visited the farm and encouraged others to apply for the funding.

“I am delighted to see first-hand, a farm business making excellent use of technology that will undoubtedly ensure the future sustainability of this farm," he said.

"Improving how we farm will have long term benefits for our environment and I encourage farmers to avail of such technologies and more to help develop their farm into a more efficient and environmentally aware business.

"I encourage all eligible who feel investment is needed at this time in their business to apply to the scheme as soon as possible.”

Those interested in the fund have been told to contact Dr Andrew Kerr, FBIS Contract Manager, on 028 8778 9770.