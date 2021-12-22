NI government launches carbon initiative on dairy farms

A new initiative to help tackle carbon emissions within the dairy sector has been launched by the Northern Irish government.

The voluntary programme of carbon benchmarks on Business Development Group (BDG) dairy farms will start in 2022.

The programme has been established in conjunction with the dairy companies, led by the Dairy Council Northern Ireland and CAFRE.

From next year BDG dairy farmers in NI can take part in the programme, with an aim to enhance understanding of carbon emissions within the sector.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the carbon audits align with the Green Growth Strategy which DAERA is progressing on behalf of the Executive.

“Green Growth means using the move from a high to a low greenhouse gas emissions society to improve people’s quality of life through green jobs and a clean, resilient environment.

"And that is exactly what we intend to do. The consultation period on the draft strategy remains open until 21 December 2021 and I would encourage everyone to take part.

“This new carbon benchmarks programme is an excellent example of collaborative working and I commend the Dairy Council and CAFRE for it.

"I would strongly encourage all eligible dairy farmers to get involved in the programme and together we can, we will and we must make the changes necessary for a greener future,” he said.

CEO of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Dr Mike Johnston, joined the Minister and thanked him for launching the programme.

“This is an important industry initiative to better understand the source and extent of emissions on dairy farms. There are a number of reasons why these carbon audits need to happen.

"First, if we are to reduce our carbon footprint we need to measure emissions. Second, our customers are asking for information on the level of emissions and what measures are being taken to reduce these.

"And third, we need baseline data to provide proof as to the sustainability of family run dairy farms in Northern Ireland,” explained Dr Johnston.