NI government opens £45m soil nutrient health scheme

The Northern Irish government has opened a £45 million initiative aimed at improving soil health across the province.

The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) aims to boost soil nutrient health and estimate farm carbon stocks.

The scheme will represent an investment of up to £45m over four years towards improved sustainability of the Northern Irish farming sector.

The programme will be delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed.

The contracts for the soil collection and analysis work have now been awarded and collection of soil samples from farms will be carried out under the direction of AFBI.

The SNHS will be rolled out in stages using a zonal approach, over the next four years. Zone 1 farmers will be able to apply online during May 2022.

The collection of soil samples for Zone 1 will get underway in November 2022, according to DAERA.

Farming minister Edwin Poots said: “I am delighted to open this innovative and forward looking soil sampling and carbon analysis scheme that will be available to all farmers.

"The data captured from the SNHS will provide farmers with important information on soil nutrient levels for each field on their farm, as well as an estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows, and trees."

Farmers would also be provided with specific training on understanding and using the nutrient and carbon data on their farms, Mr Poots added.

“Equipping farmers with this information will help them more accurately match nutrient applications to crop need, thereby increase efficiency, reducing excess run-off to watercourses and improving their economic and environmental sustainability.

“In addition the baseline data delivered through the SNHS is a key platform in my proposals for new farm support schemes which I recently consulted on.”

Scheme guidance, including maps of the specific sampling zones and opening times, are available to see on DAERA's website.