NI govt approves Tranche 3 and 4 of Environmental Farming Scheme

The NI government has announced that the Environmental Farming Scheme's Tranches 3 and 4 will now proceed after the third Tranche was delayed and reviewed.

EFS supports Northern Irish farmers to implement environmentally beneficial actions and works on their land, such as enhancing biodiversity and water quality.

But the scheme was delayed and reviewed to ensure 'value for money', Northern Ireland's farming minister Edwin Poots said.

The refreshed Tranches contain some amendments in order for the scheme to 'continue to meet the objectives set out in the original business case'.







Amendments to the EFS include the Watercourse Stabilisation with Fencing’ (WSF) option within Tranche 3. This will be offered at a reduced grant rate of 80% (£4.80 per metre).

The standard cost for ‘Drinking Trough Pipework’ has been reviewed and revised to £3.91/m.

The WSF option will not be available in Tranche 4. However, the other options for the protection of watercourses – the 2m and 10m riparian buffer strips, both ungrazed or planted with trees, will be available in Tranche 4.

Mr Poots said: “I am pleased to provide clarity to almost 3,000 farmers who applied for Tranche 3 of the scheme. I have now agreed to proceed with Tranche 3 and given the green light to open Tranche 4 for applications later in the year.

“Several amendments to both Tranche 3 and 4 have been made to ensure that the scheme continues to provide value for money. While I appreciate that this may be disappointing for some, the approval of the revised scheme is welcome news and enables EFS to provide continued support for the farming sector to play its part in protecting our environment.”

He added: “EFS plays an important role in the protection and enhancement of biodiversity and water quality, and in climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration.”

Due to the delay in issuing agreements, Mr Poots announced that Tranche 3 participants will have additional time to complete their Year 1 agreement works up to 31 December 2020, with the exception of arable options.

Applicants are encouraged to log on to DAERA Online Services to view and accept their agreement as soon as possible, and before the deadline of 27 March 2020.

The fourth Tranche of both EFS Levels is planned later in 2020, with Higher Level re-opening for applications in April and Wider Level re-opening mid-summer.